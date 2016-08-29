BOSTON Aug 29 BlackRock Inc withheld support
from two high-profile directors at Exxon Mobil Corp,
securities filings show, a rare spat apparently driven by a
board communications policy at the world's largest energy
company.
Because top fund managers like BlackRock rarely discuss
their votes in detail, filings in late August to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission provide a rare window into
the influential ballots they cast at springtime shareholder
meetings like the one held by Exxon on May 25, one of this
year's more contentious.
BlackRock, which manages nearly $5 trillion, has
been criticized for largely supporting company managers on
matters like executive pay or electing directors. BlackRock
funds have backed corporate directors around 97 percent of the
time since 2013, according to research firm Proxy Insight, and
mostly backed Exxon at this year's meeting such as opposing
shareholder proposals addressing climate change.
BlackRock executives say they prefer to press companies
behind the scenes, and vote against management only when such
engagement fails. But in a rare break, filings on Friday showed
funds including the $45 billion BlackRock Global Allocation Fund
withheld support from Exxon directors Jay Fishman and
Kenneth Frazier this year.
Fishman, who recently passed away, had been CEO of insurer
Travelers. Frazier is CEO of drugmaker Merck &
Co.
While spokesman for BlackRock and Exxon declined to comment,
BlackRock's reasoning for the votes appears to be spelled out in
a recent governance report on its website. The report describes
how BlackRock executives tried to discuss strategy and capital
allocation with independent directors of an unnamed "large oil
and gas corporation," but were rebuffed because of a policy
against such talks.
As a result, BlackRock said it withheld support from the
company's lead independent director and the chair of the
committee that set the policy. Fishman had been Exxon's
"presiding director," meant to provide independent board
leadership according to Exxon's proxy statement, while Frazier
led its board affairs committee.
The two were re-elected with 88 and 90 percent of votes
cast, respectively, down from 95 and 98 percent in 2015.
BlackRock is Exxon's second-largest shareholder with about 6
percent of its stock, according to the proxy. Exxon's other
directors got no less than 95 percent support this year.
How much contact independent directors should have with
outsiders has become a loaded issue because of the rise of
activist investors pushing disruptive agendas.
Asked about BlackRock's concern, Exxon spokesman Alan
Jeffers cited a webpage outlining board communications
procedures, which do not directly address the matter. But Tim
Smith, who leads shareholder engagement efforts at Walden Asset
Management, said Exxon executives have described at meetings the
sort of policy criticized by BlackRock.
Filings also showed BlackRock funds did not back resolutions
at 3M Co, Illinois Tool Works Inc or Xerox Corp
calling on the companies to exclude the impact of share
buybacks when calculating executive pay, even though the
resolutions cited the concerns about buybacks raised by
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)