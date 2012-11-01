* Quarterly refining profit more than doubles
By Anna Driver
Nov 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's
largest publicly traded oil company, reported a quarterly profit
on Thursday that topped expectations, as higher margins from its
refining arm countered a 7.5 percent decline in oil and gas
output.
Exxon and other global oil producers are buying oil and gas
assets in North America as they struggle to raise production in
a sector where vast energy resources are tightly controlled by
countries like Brazil.
Earlier this month, Exxon agreed to buy Celtic Exploration
Ltd for $2.64 billion. That deal will give Exxon access to some
of the most promising shale oil and gas region in Western
Canada.
And in September, Exxon said it planned to buy 196,000 acres
in the Bakken shales in North Dakota and Montana in a $1.6
billion deal.
"The (earnings) beat definitely came from the refining side
of the business," said Brian Youngberg, energy company analyst
at Edward Jones in Saint Louis. "The production decline was more
than expected. It has been a recurring challenge for Exxon."
Refining margins have improved as companies benefit from
processing cheaper grades of crude oil from Canada as well as
shale basins like the Eagle Ford in south Texas.
Earnings from Exxon's global refining business more than
doubled to $3.2 billion. The company's exploration and
production business had a profit of $5.97 billion, down 29
percent.
Natural gas prices in the United States fell about 30
percent from a year-ago in the quarter as huge supplies weighed.
Brent crude prices in the quarter were also declined, pinched by
worry about global demand.
Those lower prices cut into Exxon's profitability.
The Irving, Texas company said its third-quarter earnings
had fallen to $9.57 billion, or $2.09 per share, from $10.33
billion, or $2.13 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.95 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Exxon's revenue fell 8 percent to $115.7 billion.
Oil and gas output declined 7.5 percent to 3.96 million
barrels oil equivalent per day, Exxon said.
Analysts at Houston-based energy investment bank Simmons &
Co had expected Exxon to report a production decline of 5
percent.
The company said it had bought back 58 million shares of its
own stock for $5.1 billion in the third quarter.
Shares of Exxon were up 10 cents at $91.27 in mid-morning
trade on the New York Stock Exchange trading.