July 26 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Thursday quarterly profit rose 49 p e rcent, helped by a gain related to divestments and tax items.

The Irving, Texas, company reported a second-quarter profit of $15.9 billion, or $3.41 per share, up from $ 10.68 b illion, or $2 .18 p er share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas output in the quarter declined 5.6 percent .