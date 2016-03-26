(Refile to fix formatting)
MILAN/LONDON, March 25 Exxon Mobil is in
talks to buy a stake of around 15 percent in Italian oil major
Eni's giant Area 4 gas field in Mozambique, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Exxon is seen as a front-runner to buy into Eni's gas
development and this would be the U.S. firm's first big
acquisition since the oil price collapse.
Area 4, in which Eni holds a 50 percent operating stake, is
located in Mozambique's Rovuma Basin, where gas in place amounts
to some 85 trillion cubic feet -- one of the richest gas
discoveries of recent times.
It will feed a series of onshore LNG export plants, mainly
supplying Asian markets.
ENI said previously it aimed to sell around 15 percent of
the field.
Two sources said Exxon was in talks to buy a stake of that
size, one of whom said Eni was also negotiating with other
firms. "I am upbeat a deal will be reached fairly soon," the
second source said.
A banking source familiar with the matter said Exxon was
interested in buying Eni's whole 50 percent stake, while a
fourth source said Exxon was looking at unspecified stakes in
all Eni holdings up for sale, also including assets in Egypt and
elsewhere in Africa.
Exxon and Eni declined to comment.
Eni, a front-runner among the majors in finding reserves,
said earlier this month it would sell 7 billion euros of assets
to 2019, most from farming down prize acreage. But it aims to
hang on to operatorship of the fields.
"The disposals will be mainly through the dilution of our
stakes in recent and material discoveries," CEO Claudio Descalzi
said earlier this month, picking out Mozambique and Egypt as
prime candidates.
Descalzi said the group was not far from disposal in
Mozambique, where it was holding talks with "a lot of interested
parties".
Sales talks have got bogged down in recent years after
crashing oil and gas prices drove a wedge between buyers' and
sellers' price expectations, industry sources have said.
Eni has been in talks with several buyers including China's
Huadian Corp, sources have said.
The huge productive capacity of Eni's Mozambique acreage
attracted peak valuations two years ago, when Eni sold 20
percent to China's CNPC for $4.2 billion, amid strong
competition for reserves.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes in Milan, Ron
Bousso and Freya Berry in London, Terry Wade in Houston; editing
by John Stonestreet)