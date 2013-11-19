NEW YORK Nov 19 A fire caused Exxon Mobil to
shut its gas processing plant in Kingsville, Texas, the company
said on Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.
The fire, which began in the early hours of Monday morning
at the King Ranch plant, was "considerably reduced" and has been
left to burn out, an Exxon spokesman said.
The plant, which can process up to 500 million cubic feet
per day of natural gas and associated liquids, remains shut in
the meantime.
U.S. next day gas prices were unmoved by the news, rising
slightly on Monday on warmer weather but falling at most points
on Tuesday.
Exxon said it will investigate the cause of the fire.