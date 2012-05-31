CALGARY, Alberta May 31 The Canada-Newfoundland
and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said on Thursday it
approved plans by an Exxon Mobil Corp-led group to develop the
Hebron oil field offshore Newfoundland.
The decision means Exxon and its partners can proceed with
development of the 707-million barrel field, which will be the
province's fourth offshore oil project.
The field is operated by ExxonMobil, which has a 36 percent
interest in the project. ExxonMobil took control of the project
from Chevron in October 2008.
The other joint venture partners are Chevron Corp,
with a 26.7 percent interest; Suncor Energy Inc, with
22.7 percent; Statoil ASA, with 9.7 percent; and the
provincially owned Energy Corporation of Newfoundland and
Labrador, which has a 4.9 percent stake.