* Hebron oil project approved by regulators
* Cost last pegged at C$5 bln to C$7 bln
* Will initially produce up to 150,000 bpd
CALGARY, Alberta, May 31 The Canada-Newfoundland
and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said on Thursday it
approved plans by an Exxon Mobil Corp-led group to develop the
Hebron oil field offshore Newfoundland.
The decision means Exxon and its partners can proceed with
development of the 707-million barrel field, which will be the
province's fourth offshore oil project.
The cost of the project, which will use a heavy
gravity-based structure sitting on the seabed because of the
icebergs that sail through the area, was estimated in 2008 to
range between C$5 billion ($4.85 billion) and C$7 billion.The
field is operated by ExxonMobil, which has a 36 percent interest
in the project. ExxonMobil took control of the project from
Chevron in October 2008.
The Hebron field lies under 92 meters (300 feet) of water
350 kilometers (217 miles) southeast of St. John's, Newfoundland
and contains heavy oil. It was discovered in 1981, but
development was delayed by low oil prices and squabbles over
royalty rates with the provincial government.
The facility will produce up to 150,000 barrels per day and
may be increased to handle as much as 180,000 bpd according to
regulatory documents.
Exxon could not be immediately reached for comment.
The other joint venture partners are Chevron Corp,
with a 26.7 percent interest; Suncor Energy Inc, with
22.7 percent; Statoil ASA, with 9.7 percent; and the
provincially owned Energy Corporation of Newfoundland and
Labrador, which has a 4.9 percent stake.