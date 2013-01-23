BAGHDAD Jan 23 Exxon Mobil is moving "along the
right path" after meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki, but must deal with its disputed Kurdistan deals
before any final agreement on it staying in southern oilfields,
an Iraqi oil official said.
Exxon had been seeking to pull out of the country's huge
West Qurna 1 oilfield after fighting with Baghdad's central
government over deals it signed with autonomous Kurdistan in the
north, contracts Iraq's oil ministry rejects as illegal.
Exxon's top executive on Monday met with Maliki and industry
sources said the Iraqi government has made an offer to Exxon now
in an apparent bid to keep the U.S. company working in the
southern field.
"After the meeting with Maliki, we can now say that Exxon is
moving along the right course the central government has set for
foreign oil companies working in the country," the Iraqi oil
source said without giving any details.
"At the same time we understand Exxon has to fix its issues
with the Kurdistan Regional Government before we can reach a
final agreement on continuing working in the south."