BAGHDAD, March 22 Iraq is still considering
whether to lift a ban on Exxon Mobil bidding on new oil
contracts imposed because of its dealings with the Kurdish
autonomous region, Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on
Thursday.
"We will discuss this issue in the ministry and the decision
concerning it will be taken, God willing," Luaibi told
reporters. The central government considers deals with the
Kurdish region to be illegal and has been angry at Exxon since
the oil major announced a Kurdish exploration deal last year.
Luaibi repeated earlier remarks that Exxon had written to
Baghdad to say it was suspending its work in the Kurdish region.
Kurdish officials deny that Exxon has frozen its work there. The
company has not commented publicly on whether it has suspended
work in the Kurdish zone.