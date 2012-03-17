ARBIL, Iraq, March 17 The government of
Iraq's autonomous region believes Exxon Mobil has not
suspended its work there, an aide to the region's president said
on Saturday.
Iraq's oil minister said on Friday that Exxon had written to
Baghdad informing it that it had frozen its work in the Kurdish
region, under a deal which Baghdad considers illegal.
"We've never heard anything like this from Exxon Mobil. We
have continuous meetings with Exxon Mobil's senior executives
and I think the company is continuing its work," said Fuad
Hussein, senior aide to Kurdish President Masoud Barzani.