ARBIL, Iraq Nov 13 Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region signed a deal with U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil on Oct. 18 for six exploration blocks in the semi-autonomous region, Kurdish energy Minister Ashti Hawrami said on Sunday.

Hawrami's comment to an oil and gas conference in the Kurdish capital, Arbil, was the Kurdistan Regional Government's first official confirmation that it had signed a deal with Exxon, the first global major to venture into the region.

(Reporting by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Jim Loney)