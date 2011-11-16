* Iraq warns to take steps to end Exxon contract
BAGHDAD, Nov 16 Iraq's government said it
would move to end a major contract with Exxon Mobil
after the U.S. oil giant signed a deal with semi-autonomous
Kurdistan to explore fields there, which Baghdad on Wednesday
called a violation of the law.
Exxon's agreement in Kurdistan and Baghdad's response have
set up a power struggle between the Iraqi central government and
multinational oil companies over the potential resources in the
northern Kurdish region.
Baghdad and Kurdistan's regional government are in a
long-running political dispute over oil and land rights, and the
central government says all foreign oil deals signed with the
Kurdistan region are illegal.
"Exxon has violated the ministry directions and instructions
concerning the companies working in Kurdistan," said Abdul-Mahdy
al-Ameedi, director of the oil ministry's contracts and
licensing directorate.
"It's a violation of the contract and the law. As a
consequence the oil ministry will take steps to end the
contract. But this operation will need arrangements," he said
without giving further details.
It was unclear what steps the oil ministry may be able to
immediately take against Exxon as Baghdad seeks to manage the
challenge by the U.S. major to its national oil policies.
Exxon has a multi-billion dollar contract with Iraq's oil
ministry to develop the 8.7 billion barrel West Qurna Phase One
oilfield in the south -- one of dozens of large contracts Iraq
hopes will help rebuild its war-battered crude industry.
A spokesman at the U.S. major could not immediately be
reached for comment. Exxon has so far not made any statement on
the Kurdistan deal.
TRICKY CHALLENGE
Challenging Exxon will be a tricky balancing act for Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki's government as it seeks to rebuild the
economy and oil production, which is currently around 2.9
million barrels per day.
Trying to end the Exxon deal could lead to long legal
negotiations that would sour the appetite of other investors.
Exxon has gone to international arbitration before, for example,
in Venezuela over a nationalization move.
Ameedi said there had been no response from Exxon to the
Iraqi government's communications with the company regarding the
Kurdistan deal.
"Exxon hasn't answered us yet," he said.
He said the Kurdish government had also been talking to U.S.
oil company Chevron and Italian operator Eni.
"We know that there is communication between them. There are
talks," he said.
Chevron has said it continues to be interested in pursuing
opportunities in Iraq but that it will not discuss specifics.
Iraq has signed multi-billion deals with oil majors to
develop oil infrastructure and help it achieve output capacity
of as much as 12 million barrels per day. Its current output is
2.9 million bpd.
Political tensions between Baghdad and Kurdistan are one of
the potential flashpoints for trouble as U.S. troops pack up to
leave the country more than eight years after the invasion.
The central and regional governments remain at odds over the
contents of a long-delayed national oil law, which investors see
as an essential framework for investments in the country.
