HOUSTON Jan 30 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's largest publicly traded oil company, has changed its
U.S. employment policies to prohibit discrimination based on
sexual orientation and gender identity as now required by
federal law.
Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said Friday the company's board
approved the policy change at a meeting on Wednesday and noted
that the oil company "always updates its policies to comply with
the laws where we work."
Investors had pressed for the change for years, filing
shareholder proposals for Exxon to guarantee protections against
discrimination based on sexual orientation since 1999.
Exxon has previously resisted making the change, saying it
already prohibited all forms of discrimination at its offices
anywhere in the world.
But lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender (LGBT) people
now are federally protected classes. In July, President Barack
Obama signed an executive order banning federal contractors from
discriminating against LGBT workers.
The U.S. government relies on supply contracts for fuels
from many oil companies, which also have lease agreements to
work on federal lands or offshore.
An organization that monitors companies' LGBT policies
suggested Exxon's policy change was a calculated one while New
York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who pushed for the move,
welcomed it.
"To articulate its policy through the lens of legal
conformance is not an affirmative changing of course and full
adoption of equality, but instead a calibrated response to
retain government contracts," said Deena Fidas of The Human
Rights Campaign Foundation.
DiNapoli, who oversees 12 million Exxon shares, said: "We
commend Exxon for joining its many Fortune 500 peers and
investors in the 21st Century where LGBT rights are synonymous
with civil rights."
In September 2013, Exxon said it would extend benefits to
spouses of its U.S workers in same-sex marriages. At the time,
it was a sweeping reversal by one the world's top companies
following a landmark ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that led
to same-sex couple eligibility for federal benefits.
Exxon's peers including Chevron Corp and Royal Dutch
Shell and BP Plc are known for their more
liberal policies for gay and transgender workers.
