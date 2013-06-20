HOUSTON, June 20 Exxon Mobil Corp is
seeking a license to export 30 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) per year to Asian markets from the coast of
British Columbia, according to a regulatory filing in Canada.
Exxon and other U.S. energy companies are looking to exports
of higher-margin LNG as a means of profiting from North
America's vast supplies of shale gas.
Exxon and its majority-owned Imperial Oil Ltd,
propose developing a liquefaction terminal that would require up
to six separate processing units as well as storage and loading
facilities that would be sited around Kitimat and Prince Rupert,
according to the application filed with the National Energy
Board on Wednesday.
The project is one of several LNG export plants proposed for
British Columbia's Pacific Coast, including facilities planned
by Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and
Malaysia Petronas
Natural gas for the project would primarily come from
Canadian fields where Exxon and Imperial hold acreage, but other
North American shale basins could also be a source of supply,
the companies said.
The companies' export license application is a preliminary
step in the process and does not imply a commitment to build a
facility, said a spokesman for Imperial.
First exports are targeted for 2021 to 2023, according to
the filing.
Exxon has LNG projects in operation or in development in
Papua New Guinea, Qatar and Australia and on the U.S. Gulf
Coast.