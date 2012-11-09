* LUKOIL has indicated it won't be able to develop West
Qurna-1
* Exxon said wanted to leave the field
MOSCOW, Nov 9 Russia's second largest crude
producer LUKOIL said on Friday it will study an offer
from Exxon regarding Iraq's West Qurna-1 oilfield, which
the U.S. major wants to leave, Interfax news agency reported.
"We received an offer from Exxon. We will likely study this
possibility. But we haven't make any decision today," Andrei
Kuzyayev, head of LUKOIL foreign operations was quoted as
saying.
LUKOIL, which is already developing West Qurna-2, has said
that West Qurna-1 is "too big for it to swallow".
A LUKOIL spokesman declined immediate comment.
ExxonMobil has informed the Iraqi government it wants to
pull out of a $50 billion oil project in southern Iraq.
LUKOIL is attempting to offset production decline at its
fields in Russia, where it faces competition from the
state-backed companies, by acquiring foreign upstream assets.
LUKOIL is active in Middle East, Central Asia, West Africa
and Latin America. But Russia's vast Arctic offshore reserves
are off-limits for the company due to legal restrictions, which
allow only state-controlled company participation.
Doubts about who can replace Exxon in the important project
could raise questions about Iraq's target to increase crude
output to 5-6 million barrels per day by 2015 from 3.4 million
bpd.
Some industry sources have said Baghdad is keen to replace
Exxon with companies from Russia or China. But it was unclear
which companies would have the financial heft to follow Exxon.