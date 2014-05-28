PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DALLAS May 28Exxon Mobil Corp's drilling operations in Russia and its partnership with Rosneft have so far not been disrupted by tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the company's CEO told shareholders on Wednesday.
"We're extremely proud of what we've been able to accomplish in Russia," said Exxon Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson.
(Reporting by Anna Driver)
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.