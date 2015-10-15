WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. and Alaskan authorities
have ended their efforts to seek additional damages from Exxon
Mobil Corp over the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill and the
subsequent settlement, the Department of Justice said on
Thursday.
The department said in a statement that it is "bringing to a
close the federal and state judicial actions" against the
company and opting not to recover more damages under the
reopener provision of the 1991 settlement following the spill.
Alaska Attorney General Craig Richards said in the statement
that although officials were not pursuing the additional
damages, authorities will consider alternatives for dealing with
lingering oil sites.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)