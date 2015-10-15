(Adds details from statement, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. and Alaskan authorities
on Thursday said they will no longer seek additional damages
from Exxon Mobil Corp over the 1989 Exxon Valdez
disaster and the subsequent settlement, saying wildlife affected
by the oil spill have sufficiently recovered.
The Department of Justice said it is closing federal and
state judicial actions against the company and opting not to
recover more damages under the reopener provision of the 1991
settlement following the spill.
"The Prince William Sound, Alaska, harlequin ducks and sea
otters thought in 2006 to have been impacted by lingering
subsurface oil have recovered to pre-spill population levels.
Scientists have concluded that exposure to the subsurface oil is
no longer biologically significant to these species," DOJ said.
"Accordingly, the governments have decided to withdraw their
2006 request to Exxon to fund bio-restoration of subsurface
lingering oil patches," it added in a statement.
The 1989 spill of the company's Exxon Valdez tanker dumped
almost 11 million gallons (42 million liters) of crude oil on
Bligh Reef in the Gulf of Alaska's Prince William Sound, killing
thousands of otters and other species.
Now, 26 years later, authorities said many species have
recovered to their pre-spill numbers. A federal report released
last year on one species, sea otters, noted the wide range of
recovery among different wildlife.
Alaska Attorney General Craig Richards said that, while they
were not pursuing the additional damages, authorities will
consider alternatives for dealing with lingering oil sites.
A council charged with directing restoration efforts will
consider what next steps are needed at any remaining oil sites
and that U.S. scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration will continue to monitor those areas, U.S. and
state officials said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott and Doina
Chiacu)