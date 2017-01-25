HOUSTON Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an
environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.
The company named Susan Avery, the former head of the Woods
Hole Oceanographic Institution and a former professor at the
University of Colorado, Boulder, to its board, effective Feb. 1.
Exxon has come under repeated attack in the past year from
environmental groups who claim the company hid research on
climate change from the public.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)