NEW YORK, March 17 (IFR) - Oil giant Exxon Mobil, one of just a handful of triple A rated US corporate borrowers, on Monday announced a new five-part US dollar benchmark bond to price later in the day.

The company announced 3-year and 5-year fixed and/or floating-rate tranches as well as a 10-year issue.

HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the active bookrunners on the deal. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Citi are passive books.