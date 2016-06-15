By Terry Wade
| HOUSTON, June 15
HOUSTON, June 15 Exxon Mobil Corp asked
a federal court on Wednesday to throw out a subpoena that would
force the oil company to hand over decades of documents as part
of a wide-ranging inquiry into whether it misled investors about
climate change risks.
In its filing in a U.S. district court, Exxon said
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey overreached with her
April subpoena and that it violated constitutional amendments on
free speech, unreasonable search and seizure, and equal
protection.
The move by the world's largest publicly-traded oil company
is the latest in its high-stakes battle with a coalition of
state attorneys general who said in March they would go after
Exxon and try to force Congress to tackle climate change.
Exxon also pushed back against a raft of shareholder
proposals last month asking it to show how it will react to the
Paris agreement among 195 governments that aims to limit the
rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F) by
curbing carbon emissions from fossil fuels.
The subpoena from Healey is part of an inquiry looking at
why Exxon's executives over several years appeared to contradict
papers published by company scientists about the threats of
climate change. The subpoena also seeks any Exxon communications
with free-market business groups that doubt the efficacy of
clamping down on emissions or climate science itself.
Exxon, for its part, said in its filing it has acknowledged
the reality of climate change for years and that activist groups
encouraged attorneys general to start their inquiries.
In the past, current or former Exxon CEOs have said climate
models are not entirely perfect, that curbing emissions could
condemn the world's poor to darkness, and that humans may need
to adapt to changing weather and rising sea levels.
The attorneys general have based their inquiries on whether
Exxon's alleged soft-pedaling of climate risks or carbon
regulation amounts to securities fraud. Exxon has denied the
allegations.
At a seminar in May on legal action around climate change,
Columbia Law School professor Merritt B. Fox said Exxon's
comments, regardless of their content, might not be deemed
material for investors.
That is because investors get information on climate change
from many sources and Exxon would probably not be able to
single-handedly alter the "total mix" of publicly available
information.
"The market was well supplied with information about climate
change from a variety of sources," said Fox, who acknowledged
the importance of climate change but expressed skepticism about
the legal strategy of prosecutors.
On Monday, five Republican members of Congress sent U.S.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch a letter saying the inquiries by
state attorneys general were wrongly treating a public policy
issue as a law enforcement matter.
The case is 4:16-cv-00469-A in U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth division.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Tom Brown)