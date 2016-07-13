By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, July 13
WASHINGTON, July 13 A U.S. House of
Representatives panel on Wednesday issued subpoenas to the
attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts to force them to
submit information on their investigations into whether Exxon
Mobil misled investors on climate change risks, accusing
the attorneys general of having a political agenda.
The House Committee on Science, Space and Technology also
subpoenaed eight environmental and legal groups.
"The attorneys general have appointed themselves to decide
what is valid and what is invalid regarding climate change,"
committee Chair Lamar Smith, a Republican of Texas, said.
He said the attorneys general are pursuing a political
agenda at the expense of scientists' right to free speech.
The panel has demanded that state attorneys general hand
over any records of consultations the prosecutors had with
outside environmental groups before their probes were opened.
New York and Massachusetts' top lawyers lead a coalition of
17 state attorneys general who have said they would investigate
Exxon and whether its executives misled the public by
contradicting research from company scientists that spelled out
the threats of global warming.
Smith and Republican members of the House panel have accused
the coalition's members of stifling free speech and scientific
inquiry by those who do not believe in manmade climate change.
"I don't know what we will find," Smith told reporters. "We
might find an intent to intimidate."
So far, New York and Massachusetts have issued subpoenas
against Exxon Mobil, one of the world's largest publicly traded
companies.
The House committee twice demanded that the state attorneys
general hand over all records of communications between their
offices and outside groups about Exxon inquiries.
Darin LaHood, a Republican of Illinois on the panel, said on
Wednesday that the probe by the attorneys general prohibits free
speech in a way "you would see in a third world country."
Cyndi Roy Gonzalez, the spokeswoman for the Massachusetts
attorney general's office, said in a statement that Smith's
committee has no right to interfere with "... a state inquiry
into whether a private company violated state laws, and we will
continue to fight any and all efforts to stop our
investigation."
Green groups Greenpeace and 350.org made similar criticisms
in a letter to Smith.
Exxon, which has said that it has acknowledged the reality
of climate change for years, called the subpoena unreasonably
burdensome and intrusive. It also raised questioned about
jurisdiction.
The attorneys general and the groups have two weeks to
respond.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Leslie Adler)