By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, July 26
WASHINGTON, July 26 New York state's attorney
general on Tuesday said his office will not comply with a
subpoena issued by U.S. congressmen for details on its probe of
whether Exxon Mobil misled investors on climate change risks,
saying it interferes with the state's "sovereign" interests.
The move by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is
the latest in the escalating political and legislative fight
over Exxon Mobil and investigations on whether the oil
giant knowingly misled shareholders and the public on climate
change.
Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives
committee on science, space and technology issued subpoenas to
Schneiderman and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy to
force them to submit information on their Exxon investigations,
accusing the attorneys general of having a political agenda.
Schneiderman said his office refuses to comply with what he
called an "unprecedented" subpoena for a state attorney general,
and said the committee does not have a constitutional right to
interfere with the states' probes.
"The subpoena brings us one step closer to a protracted,
unnecessary legal confrontation, which will only distract and
detract from the work of our respective offices," Schneiderman
said in a 10-page letter to committee chair Lamar Smith of Texas
that was posted online by Schneiderman's office.
"The Committee will use all tools at its disposal to further
its investigation," said Kristina Baum, communications director
for the House science committee.
Exxon declined to comment.
At a press conference on July 13, Smith, a Republican,
accused Schneiderman and Healy, both Democrats, as well as a
number of environmental groups, of "threatening" scientific
debate about climate change and stifling the "free speech" of
scientists who do not believe in climate change.
Schneiderman's investigation of Exxon Mobil began last year
after separate reporting by online news publication Inside
Climate News and the Los Angeles Times showed that Exxon worked
to downplay the risks of climate change despite its own
scientists' having raised concerns about it decades earlier.
Leslie Dubeck, counsel to Schneiderman, said in the letter
that the AG's office would be willing to discuss the issue with
the committee in a way that does not jeopardize New York state's
sovereignty.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Dan Grebler)