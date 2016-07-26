(Adds Massachusetts Attorney General also refuses to comply
with subpoena)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, July 26 The top state prosecutors in
New York and Massachusetts said on Tuesday they will refuse to
comply with a subpoena from U.S. congressmen for details on
their investigations into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors
on climate change risks.
The moves by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey are the latest in
the political and legislative fight over Exxon Mobil and
investigations on whether the oil company knowingly misled
shareholders and the public on climate change.
Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives
committee on science, space and technology issued subpoenas to
Schneiderman and Healey to force them to submit information on
their Exxon investigations, accusing them of having a political
agenda.
Healey's legal counsel said in a letter to Republican
committee chair Lamar Smith of Texas the subpoena was an
"unconstitutional and unwarranted" interference with
Massachusetts' "legitimate" investigation into Exxon.
Schneiderman said his office refuses to comply with what he
called an "unprecedented" subpoena for a state attorney general,
and said the committee does not have a constitutional right to
interfere with the states' probes.
"The subpoena brings us one step closer to a protracted,
unnecessary legal confrontation, which will only distract and
detract from the work of our respective offices," Schneiderman
said in a 10-page letter to Smith that was posted online by
Schneiderman's office.
Exxon declined to comment.
"The Committee will use all tools at its disposal to further
its investigation," said the science committee's spokeswoman,
Kristina Baum.
At a press conference on July 13, Smith, a Republican,
accused Schneiderman and Healey, both Democrats, as well as a
number of environmental groups, of "threatening" scientific
debate about climate change and stifling the "free speech" of
scientists who do not believe in climate change.
Schneiderman's investigation of Exxon Mobil began last year
after separate reporting by online news publication Inside
Climate News and the Los Angeles Times showed that Exxon worked
to play down the risks of climate change despite its own
scientists' having raised concerns about it decades earlier.
Leslie Dubeck, counsel to Schneiderman, said in the letter
that the office would be willing to discuss the issue with the
committee in a way that does not jeopardize New York state's
sovereignty.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; editing by Dan Grebler and
Grant McCool)