HOUSTON Aug 4 A pact that 15 U.S. states signed
to jointly investigate Exxon Mobil Corp for allegedly
misleading the public about climate change sought to keep
prosecutors' deliberations confidential and was broadly written
so they could probe other fossil fuel companies.
The "Climate Change Coalition Common Interest Agreement" was
signed by state attorneys general in May, two months after they
held a press conference to say they would go after Exxon, the
world's largest publicly-traded oil and gas company, and
possibly other companies.
The signed agreement has not been made public until now, and
Reuters reviewed a copy of it on Thursday.
It provides considerably more detail about the prosecutors'
legal strategy than the general outline provided at their
announcement in March, which was headlined by former Vice
President Al Gore.
In a nod to the politically charged nature of the inquiry,
which quickly spilled over into Congress and corporate
shareholders meetings, the pact says signatories of the
agreement should keep discussions private and "refuse to
disclose any shared information unless required by law."
Besides Exxon, the agreement says other entities could be
targeted if states felt they were delaying action to fight
climate change.
The pact says the states may take legal action to "defend
Federal greenhouse gas emissions limits" and open investigations
of "possible illegal conduct to limit or delay the
implementation and deployment of renewable energy technology."
It also ponders "investigations of representations made by
companies to investors, consumers and the public regarding
fossil fuels, renewable energy and climate change."
After numerous filings under sunshine laws, a copy of the
agreement was obtained by the Energy & Environment Legal
Institute, a free-market think tank. The Competitive Enterprise
Institute, whose website says it opposes U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency regulation of greenhouse gas emissions, had
also sought the documents.
"This is far less a proper common interest agreement than a
sweeping cloak of secrecy," said Chris Horner, a lawyer who
represents the Energy & Environment Legal Institute.
The attorneys general, as previously reported, received
guidance from well-known climate scientists and environmental
lawyers before announcing the Exxon probe.
Critics have called this a sign of meddling by special
interests, though prosecutors' offices have made clear climate
change is a top concern of voters.
New York state's attorney's general office said
confidentiality agreements are used often.
"Entering into a common interest agreement is routine
practice during a multistate investigation. These agreements
preserve the confidentiality of non-public information shared
among state law enforcement officials," the office told Reuters.
Exxon, which has said that it has acknowledged the reality
of climate change for years, has called subpoenas stemming from
the inquiry unreasonable. It has also said it is being unfairly
targeted by climate activists.
The company, which supports a revenue-neutral carbon tax,
declined to comment.
A U.S. House of Representatives committee last month issued
subpoenas to the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts
over their investigations of whether Exxon misled investors on
climate change risks. The two state officials said they would
refuse to comply with the subpoenas, with one calling it
"unconstitutional and unwarranted" interference.
In a bid to try to force action on climate change, the state
attorneys general said in March they would jointly investigate
whether Exxon executives misled the public by contradicting
research from company scientists that spelled out the threats of
global warming.
A pact was signed in May and included California,
Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine,
Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico,
New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington
state and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
But only a couple formal inquiries have started. In June,
the Virgin Islands withdrew its subpoena after Exxon called it
overly burdensome and raised questions about jurisdiction.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by Leslie Adler)