Nov 5 The New York attorney general has launched
an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp misled
the public about the risks of climate change or its investors
about how those risks may hurt the company's oil business.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman subpoenaed the company on
Wednesday evening, demanding extensive financial records, emails
and other documents, the attorney general's spokesman Stephen
Barton told Reuters.
The New York Times first reported the news earlier on
Thursday. (nyti.ms/1HuEJC8)
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in
late October had said she believed the U.S. Justice Department
should investigate Exxon for failing to disclose data related to
climate change.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Sudarshan Varadhan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)