(Adds details of board meeting)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, April 27 Exxon Mobil Corp
raised its quarterly dividend by 3 percent on Wednesday, a day
after Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. oil and gas company
citing its generous payouts to shareholders.
It was the smallest increase since at least the first
quarter of 2006, when the dividend rose 10 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
The downgrade of the oil giant was the first by S&P in more
than 70 years. It was flagged by the ratings agency last week
and did not come as a surprise Wednesday morning as Exxon's
board met to approve the dividend increase and review quarterly
results, which are set to be released on Friday.
The board had halted a massive share repurchase program on
Feb. 2, the same day S&P warned publicly a downgrade was
possible. The repurchase program had dwarfed the dividend payout
for years, and its cancellation was the first sign by Exxon's
board of less-generous remuneration to shareholders.
Exxon has raised its dividend each of the past 34 years. The
increase this year came as the company and its peers are
fighting the perception they spend too much on shareholders and
not enough strengthening its balancing sheet and building oil
reserves.
Filings with U.S. regulators show that at a combined $325
billion in dividends and repurchases, Exxon's spending on
shareholders in the last 11 years has exceeded by nearly 20
percent its outlays of $271.7 billion for new property, plant
and equipment over the same period.
S&P on Tuesday cut Exxon's top-tier credit rating by one
notch to "AA+" from "AAA," saying it was concerned the world's
largest publicly traded oil company would rather enrich
shareholders than cull debt.
Exxon raised its payout to 75 cents from 73 cents. The
dividend will be payable on June 10 to shareholders of record as
of May 13.
Shares of Exxon gained 0.8 percent to close Wednesday at
$88.46 per share.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang and
Andrew Hay)