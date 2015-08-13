UPDATE 1-Power company Calpine explores sale - WSJ
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale and is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
SINGAPORE Aug 13 Exxon Mobil has sold a cargo of Abu Dhabi's Upper Zakum crude for October loading at the highest premium in 10 months, traders said on Thursday.
The 500,000-barrel cargo was sold to a Chinese buyer at a premium of about 60 cents a barrel above its official selling price (OSP), they said.
The deal could not be independently verified.
Upper Zakum's premium last hit a high of more than 80 cents in October last year when December-loading cargoes were traded. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.