CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials, energy; Home Capital jumps
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
June 16 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Friday it would proceed with the development of the Liza oil field, located offshore Guyana.
Production from the field, one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade, is expected to begin by 2020, Exxon said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.