JAKARTA May 25 Crude oil output from Exxon Mobil's Cepu block in Indonesia could reach 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) up from 185,000 bpd at present, if the government approves an increase, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

"From our reservoirs there is still the potential to increase Cepu block production above 185,000 bpd," Exxon Mobil spokesman Erwin Maryoto told reporters.

"It could be up to 200,000 bpd, but (only) if the government agrees to all the permits, including environmental impact assessment. We are ready to increase production."

