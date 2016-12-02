Dec 2 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said Tom Walters, president of ExxonMobil Production Co, will retire after 38 years with the company.

Neil Duffin, president of ExxonMobil Development Co, has been appointed by the board to replace Walters, the company said on Friday.

Liam Mallon, vice president of ExxonMobil Development Co, will assume the role of president of the development company.

The news comes a day after media reports that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering former ExxonMobil Chief Executive Lee Raymond and current CEO Rex Tillerson as candidates for secretary of state. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)