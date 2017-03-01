NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure
anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential,
highlighting both short- and long-term projects that executives
said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.
"Our job is to compete and succeed in any market, regardless
of conditions or price," Chief Executive Darren Woods said in a
statement ahead of the company's annual analyst day in New York.
