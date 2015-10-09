Oct 9 A New Jersey judge on Friday rejected the
latest attempt by environmentalists to block a $225 million
settlement between Exxon Mobil Corp. and Governor Chris
Christie's administration over pollution clean-up costs.
The case is controversial because the settlement accounts
for less than 3 percent of the $8.9 billion in damages that the
state previously said it would seek. The deal was cut under
Christie, who is a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, after
a decade of litigation.
Environmental groups and Democratic legislators have been
trying to intervene in the case since the settlement was
announced in March, but Superior Court Judge Michael Hogan on
Friday denied their latest attempt.
State Senator Raymond Lesniak said he would appeal the
ruling.
"This miscarriage of justice will not stand," Lesniak said
in a statement. "Judge Hogan has denied the public its right to
appeal the biggest environmental contamination case in the
history of the state."
New Jersey sued Exxon in 2004, claiming the company was
responsible for decades of contamination stemming from its
refinery operations in Bayonne and Linden, as well as other
facilities, including more than 1,700 gas stations.
The damage helped turn more than 1,500 acres of wetlands and
marshes into toxic wastelands, the state said.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)