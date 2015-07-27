WILLISTON, N.D., July 27 A subsidiary of Exxon
Mobil Corp donated $5 million on Monday to a North
Dakota government housing fund that subsidizes construction of
low-cost apartments for teachers and emergency personnel in the
state's oil patch.
XTO Energy will receive a 100 percent tax write-off for its
donation to the North Dakota Housing Incentive Fund, which will
be used to construct more than 75 apartment units in Kildeer,
Watford City and Williston, towns at the center of the state's
oil hub.
North Dakota has had a hard time attracting teachers, police
officers and firefighters into such towns due to the high cost
of housing. The fund seeks to help alleviate that.
"These are the communities our employees live in and we want
to respect those communities," Tim McIlwain, XTO's head of
operations, told a news conference.
The donation was the largest since the fund was established
in 2011, eclipsing the $3 million Marathon Oil Corp
donated in 2012.
The fund can accept up to $30 million in donations each
year, according to a law passed by the state legislature. The
fund, in turn, uses the money to subsidize apartment
construction. The apartments must be rented at income-adjusted
levels for 15 years.
While housing prices across North Dakota's oil patch have
come down recently, they still far eclipse prices before the
state's oil boom began in 2008. Prices have slid recently as the
region's economy has stabilized. A more-than 50 percent drop in
oil prices in the past year has also taken some of the
premium off housing.
A typical one-bedroom apartment in Williston runs about
$1,700 per month, but at a facility built with money from the
housing incentive fund the cost for a similar apartment costs
about $800 per month.
"This housing fund is a key component of keeping things
moving the way they should be moving in a fast-growing economy,"
Governor Jack Dalrymple, a Republican, said at the press
conference.
Exxon Mobil is the only oil company to have donated to the
fund since January, state officials said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tom Brown)