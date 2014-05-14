OSLO May 14 Around a 190 oil workers of
ExxonMobil in Norway would go on strike from June 16 if
government mediation on wages and pensions fail, labour union
SAFE said in a statement on Wednesday.
Talks between Norwegian oil firms and two key unions broke
down earlier this month after energy firms refused to discuss
pensions.
SAFE at the time said the main contention was pensions for
just a few dozen workers at ExxonMobil as unions wanted a lower
retirement age for the workers, similar to that enjoyed by
others in the sector, but the firm was not willing to discuss.
