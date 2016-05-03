OSLO May 3 Norway's $872 billion sovereign
wealth fund gave its backing on Tuesday to three shareholder
proposals aimed to change corporate governance and climate
policies at U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil.
"Norges Bank Investment Management will vote in favour of
three shareholder proposals related to climate change policies,
requirement for independent chairperson and inclusion of proxy
access into the company bylaw," the fund said.
It also threw its weight behind a shareholder proposal that
would require oil major Chevron to publish an annual
assessment of climate change impact.
