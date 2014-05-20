MILAN May 20 ExxonMobil's Papua New
Guinea gas liquefaction plant is expected to export around 20
cargoes during the project's start-up phase lasting until
September, traders said.
The rapid export rate from the new plant, which was
completed slightly ahead of schedule, has helped push global LNG
prices lower as major Japanese buyers retreat from spot markets.
Exxon will sell the bulk of its output to buyers with which
it has long-term supply deals, such as Japan's Tokyo Electric
Power and Osaka Gas, allowing them to fill
needs without resorting to price-sensitive spot purchases.
"It's going to be exporting around four to five cargoes per
month over this period, but most of that will go to long-term
buyers," one trade source said.
Traders expect Exxon, however, to offer two to three cargoes
on the spot market for July loading as early as this week.
Some traders advised against over-optimistic assessments of
output given that start-up cargoes are always subject to delays
as engineers fine-tune the liquefaction process.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)