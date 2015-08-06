HOUSTON Aug 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the
world's largest publicly traded oil company, on Thursday said it
signed two agreements to drill on 48,000 acres in Texas' Permian
Basin, in a transaction that suggests the frozen energy deals
market is thawing.
A 60-percent slump in crude oil prices from more than $100
a barrel last summer prompted talk of a wave of deal making in
the sector, but up until now, buyers and sellers haven't been
able to agree on valuations.
In recent weeks, however, crude has dipped again to $45 a
barrel, a level merger and acquisition lawyers say has spurred
seller capitulation.
Exxon is famously conservative and had been mostly sitting
on the sidelines, so its tiny purchases may indicate dealmakers
believe the crude rout has bottomed.
The two agreements, while quite small, include a purchase
and the acquisition of leasing rights from another operator in
acreage that adjoins Exxon's property in two counties. The
acreage will be operated by Exxon's shale drilling unit, XTO
Energy Inc.
Exxon has long held that it will only make acquisitions that
complement existing holdings where the Irving, Texas oil giant
believes it can drive out costs.
On the company's second quarter earnings call last week,
Exxon executive Jeff Woodbury said the company has been able to
enjoy a "value uplift" in previous acquisitions in the Permian
around its existing operations.
The Permian Basin is one area where Exxon has focused its
so-called unconventional exploration where horizontal drilling
and hydraulic fracturing are used to pry oil and gas from rocks.
Shale wells can be drilled in days and typically provide better
returns.
For example, Exxon was able to boost its output from shale
by 20 percent from a year ago in the second quarter, the company
said last week.
XTO is now operating 11 horizontal rigs and 4 vertical rigs
across its 1.5 million-acre Permian position.
Exxon did not disclose its purchase price for the latest two
Permian agreements.
The company's last big purchase was in 2010, when it
acquired XTO for $30 billion in the months following a collapse
in natural gas prices.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Bernadette
Baum)