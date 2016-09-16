GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
Sept 16 New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating Exxon Mobil Corp's accounting practices and why the company hasn't written down the value of its assets despite the steep drop in oil prices, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2cKDtWe)
A more than 60 percent plunge in oil prices since mid-2014 has forced oil producers worldwide to write down the value of their assets.
Exxon Mobil and the New York Attorney General's office were not immediately available for comments.
Schneiderman's office last year had launched an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil misled the public and shareholders about the risks of climate change.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.