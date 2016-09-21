(Changes source, adds comment from Exxon)
Sept 20 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is investigating how Exxon Mobil has valued
its oil reserves in the wake of low prices and potential curbs
on carbon emissions, the company said, confirming an earlier
report.
Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news citing
sources, said the regulator sought information from Exxon and
its auditor, PwC, in August. (on.wsj.com/2d5VXOy)
"We are fully complying with the SEC request for information
and are confident our financial reporting meets all legal and
accounting requirements," Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said.
PwC was not available for comment.
Exxon's shares closed down 1.5 percent at $82.54 on Tuesday.
The SEC inquiry mirrors one started last year by New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, whom Exxon has accused of
overreaching in a politically driven push against fossil fuel
companies.
Historically, investigations by New York's attorney general
have prodded the SEC to act.
Schneiderman initially looked at whether Exxon misled
investors in years past about the risk of climate change, then
shifted his focus to oil assets that would be "stranded" in the
ground if governments move to limit carbon emissions in a bid to
halt climate change.
He recently began looking at why Exxon, unlike many of its
peers, had not written down the value of its oil assets after a
more than 60 percent fall in crude prices.
Schneiderman's office did not comment. His own investigation
faces an uphill battle against the oil giant because of the
broad leeway that energy companies have under U.S. accounting
rules, industry experts have told Reuters.
Exxon, without specifying its price assumptions, has
repeatedly said it uses very low price assumptions when booking
reserves.
Last week, Exxon said it reviewed its asset valuations in
2015, well after oil prices sank in mid-2014, and stood by its
valuations. It also said it satisfactorily answered valuation
questions from the SEC as recently as 2013.
Legal scholars have said Schneiderman's casting over the
last year suggested he did not have a strong case to press in
court or use to force Exxon into a settlement.
Exxon said in a February filing that an assessment of its
major risky assets showed that future undiscounted cash flows
associated with such assets "substantially exceed" their
carrying value.
Environmental group Greenpeace called the SEC probe a
"welcome opportunity for transparency from the fossil fuel
industry," in a Tuesday statement.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Terry Wade
and Ernest Scheyder in Houston; Editing by Bill Rigby and
Cynthia Osterman)