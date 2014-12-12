UPDATE 1-Russia says to discuss extending oil cut with OPEC on May 24
* Minister Novak: Russia cutting oil output by 250,000 bpd for now
LONDON Dec 12 Workers at ExxonMobil's 240,000 barrel per day Port Jerome refinery in France forced the refinery's closure late Thursday evening, the union said in a statement.
The CGT union representing refinery workers said the units began shutting down on Dec. 8, but the full shutdown began on Thursday evening.
The union did not say how long the industrial action over salary and working conditions would last, but said it could extend to Exxon's 140,000 bpd Fos refinery in the south of France. (Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Minister Novak: Russia cutting oil output by 250,000 bpd for now
ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told Indonesian President Joko Widodo that more steps were needed to resolve the dispute between mining giant Freeport McMoRan Inc and the Indonesian government, a White House foreign policy adviser said on Friday.