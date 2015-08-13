HOUSTON Aug 13 Exxon Mobil Corp hopes to restart its crippled Los Angeles-area refinery at reduced rates in September, partially restoring a key gasoline supply source in a region that has wrestled with repeated price spikes during the plant's six-month shutdown.

Southern California pollution regulators revealed Exxon's proposed restart plan on Thursday, shortly before the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, said it issued 19 citations with $566,600 in penalties to the oil giant for safety violations stemming from a Feb. 18 explosion that forced the closure.

Exxon cannot restart the 149,500 barrels per day Torrance refinery until Cal/OSHA deems the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) safe to operate.

The company had hoped to restart the plant this summer, but last month sources told Reuters it was expected to remain shut through the end of 2015.

The blast destroyed crucial equipment associated with FCCU and left the Los Angeles market tight on supply and vulnerable to price spikes.

Pump prices last month surpassed $4 a gallon as demand grew, imports dipped and other regional refineries had outages. Those factors, on top of California's boutique blending requirements and other regulations, mean the state's gasoline is among the most expensive in the country when supply is adequate.

More outages are on the horizon as the fall maintenance season looms.

"There are lots of refinery issues, so what we see in this very expensive market is not going away. It's not going away until Torrance comes back," Gordon Schremp, senior fuels specialist at the California Energy Commission, said Tuesday in an interview. "We are going to have very expensive gasoline at least through Thanksgiving."

Exxon wants to use some older equipment and adjust other parts to ensure overall emissions stay the same so Torrance can restart next month. The plant would run at 65 percent of normal rates until final fixes are done.

Specifically, Exxon wants to use old electrostatic precipitators (ESP), or devices that cut FCC emissions, because the blast destroyed newer ones. Five cooling towers would be retrofitted, and the plant would shut a boiler.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District, which regulates air pollution in southern California, will ask its hearing board to consider Exxon's proposal on Sept. 2.

Mohsen Nazemi, the agency's deputy executive officer, said in an interview that Exxon's plan includes time for safety tests or other measures to satisfy Cal/OSHA restart requirements. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Bernard Orr)