HOUSTON, June 26 Unionized workers at Exxon
Mobil Corp's Beaumont, Texas, refinery agreed to an
unusually long six-year contract on Thursday night, which
sources say the company pushed to assure no work stoppages
during a contemplated multibillion-dollar expansion.
Members of United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 13-243
voted by secret ballot on the contract offer, which is two years
longer than the national agreement reached by the USW and U.S.
refinery owners in March.
The 800 Exxon employees represented by Local 13-243 have
been working on a rolling 24-hour extension of the previous
contract that expired on Jan. 31.
"The members did an outstanding job of standing strong with
the leadership," said Darrell Kyle, president of Local 13-243.
The worker will each receive a $5,000 bonus as part of the
agreement, which guarantees no strikes or lockouts during its
duration. The union may only call a strike with 75 days notice
after the pact expires.
The workers will receive a 2.5 percent pay increase in the
first year of the contract, 3 percent in the second and third
years and 3.5 percent in the fourth year - the same increases as
USW members will receive under the four-year national agreement.
In the fifth and sixth years, the Exxon Beaumont workers
will receive the increases agreed to by the union and refinery
owners in contract talks scheduled for 2019.
Exxon campaigned for the longer contract, according to
sources who have spoken to Reuters, to accommodate a possible
expansion of the 344,600-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery to a
capacity as large as 850,000 bpd. The addition of a third crude
distillation unit to bring about the expansion is expected to
take at least five years to complete.
