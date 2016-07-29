HOUSTON, July 29 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit tumbled 59 percent due to the slump in crude prices.

The company posted net income of $1.7 billion, or 41 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with $4.19 billion, or $1 per share, in the year-ago period. Production fell about 0.6 percent to 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)