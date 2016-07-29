WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
HOUSTON, July 29 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Friday its quarterly profit tumbled 59 percent due to the slump in crude prices.
The company posted net income of $1.7 billion, or 41 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with $4.19 billion, or $1 per share, in the year-ago period. Production fell about 0.6 percent to 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
BEIJING, May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday.