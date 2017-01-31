BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Tuesday its quarterly profit fell 40 percent after it wrote down the value of Rocky Mountain natural gas assets.
The company posted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion, or 41 cents per share, compared with $2.78 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Production fell 3 percent to 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement