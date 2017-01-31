(Adds details on asset impairment charge, updates stock price)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON Jan 31 Exxon Mobil Corp boosted
its 2017 capital budget on Tuesday on a bet that oil prices have
stabilized, but posted its lowest quarterly profit since 1999 as
it took a $2 billion charge against the value of natural gas
reserves from its buyout of XTO Energy.
The world's largest publicly traded oil producer wrote down
the book value of part of its North American natural gas and
crude reserves, some of which were acquired in 2009's all-stock
buyout of XTO Energy, a deal worth roughly $30 billion at the
time.
After conducting an annual asset review, Exxon said the
value of some reserves in North America's Rocky Mountain region
should be lowered due to weak performance and its own tepid
outlook on the potential for future commodity price rises. Exxon
declined to provide its internal forecast for oil and gas
prices.
Exxon will report estimates for the value of its proved
reserves in February. The $2 billion impairment charge likely
will reduce the value of the proved reserves.
Wall Street traders expect oil prices to stay near their
current range, between $54 and $55 per barrel, for several years
and for natural gas prices to remain near their current level,
about $3.13 per million cubic feet. <0#CLCAL:>
Exxon also said it will increase spending to about $22
billion this year from $19.3 billion in 2016. The move came
after peers Chevron Corp, Hess Corp and other
oil producers boosted their capital budgets for the year.
The 14 percent boost in capital expenditures and the
writedown reflect a delicate balancing act by oil and natural
gas companies in an era of extreme volatility after a two-year
price rout.
The higher spending is not due to rising prices for oilfield
contract work or other services, Jeff Woodbury, Exxon's vice
president of investor relations, said on an earnings conference
call with investors.
"It is, by an large, a function of activity level"
increasing, Woodbury said.
Exxon's announcement came after the company posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by rising oil
prices and lower costs.
The results reflected the slow and steady improvement in the
global oil and gas industry as commodity prices inch higher
after a two-year rout.
The quarterly report was Exxon's first under Chief Executive
Officer Darren Woods. Rex Tillerson, the former CEO, has been
nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be secretary of
state and is awaiting confirmation.
Fourth-quarter earnings fell to $1.68 billion, or 41 cents
per share, from $2.78 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the
year-ago period.
Excluding the $2 billion writedown, Exxon earned 90 cents
per share. By that measure, analysts expected 70 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production fell 3 percent to 4.1 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
Earlier this month Exxon said it would pay up to $6.6
billion to double its holdings in the oil-rich Permian Basin of
west Texas, the largest oil field in the United
States.
Shares of Texas-based Exxon fell 1.7 percent to $83.40 in
afternoon trading.
