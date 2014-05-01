May 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said on Thursday its quarterly profit dropped 4 percent due in part to weaker refining margins.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $9.10 billion, or $2.10 per share, compared with $9.50 billion, or $2.12 per share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)