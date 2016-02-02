(Corrects year for capex cut)
By Anna Driver
Feb 2 Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday
reported its smallest quarterly profit in more than a decade and
said it will cut 2016 spending by one-quarter and suspend share
repurchases as it copes with a prolonged downturn in crude
prices.
Shares of Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil
company, fell 2.2 percent in premarket trading to $74.59, hit by
a more than 4 percent slide in the price of crude oil.
Crude oil prices have dropped about 70 percent from the 2014
high over $100 barrel. Current prices at around $30 barrel have
triggered a wave of spending cuts as oil companies slash
investment in new wells and projects to conserve cash.
Exxon sees capital spending at around $23.2 billion this
year, a 25 percent drop from 2015.
"While our financial results reflect the challenging
environment, we remain focused on the business fundamentals,
including project execution and effective cost management," Rex
Tillerson, the chairman and chief executive officer, said in a
statement.
In another move to conserve cash, Exxon suspended its share
buyback plan in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter, Exxon
purchased 9.4 million shares for $754 million.
Oil analyst Brian Youngberg at Edward Jones in St. Louis
characterized Exxon's report as "relatively good, especially
when compared with BP's terrible results." He noted that Exxon's
oil and gas output was better than expected and that the company
had improved its operations this year.
Earlier Tuesday, BP Plc reported an annual loss of
$6.5 billion, its largest ever. Smaller U.S. rival Chevron Corp
last Friday also reported a net loss.
Irving, Texas-based Exxon reported that fourth-quarter
profit tumbled to $2.78 billion, or 67 cents per share, from
$6.57 billion, or $1.56 per share, in the same period a year
earlier. The 2015 fourth-quarter profit was the smallest since
September 2002.
Analysts, on average, expected Exxon to earn 63 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Exxon said its oil and gas output rose 4.8 percent in the
fourth quarter as it pumped more crude oil.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)