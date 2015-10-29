AMSTERDAM Oct 29 ExxonMobil said on
Thursday it would expand the hydrocracker operations at its
Rotterdam refinery to give it the capacity to make more
high-performance lubricating oils and greases.
Citing growing demand for 'base stock' products and low
sulphur diesel, the company's president of Refining & Supply
Jerry Wascom said in a statement he expected the expansion would
increase competitiveness and profitability.
The company did not give details on size of the expansion,
the cost or any financial terms. The refinery has a throughput
of 190,000 barrels per day.
Exxon could not immediately be reached for comment.
The company said it expected permits in early 2016 and is
aiming for a 2018 completion date.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)