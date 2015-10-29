(Updates with company comment, including $1 bln investment
plan)
AMSTERDAM Oct 29 ExxonMobil said on
Thursday it would invest more than $1 billion to expand the
hydrocracker operations at its Rotterdam refinery, giving it the
capacity to make more high-performance lubricating oils and
greases.
Citing growing demand for "base stock" products and
low-sulphur diesel, the company's president of refining and
supply, Jerry Wascom, said in a statement he expected the
expansion to increase competitiveness and profitability.
Spokesman Richard Scrase said the investment would be at
least $1 billion, and the company would add 600 workers to the
650 currently at the refinery during a three-year construction
phase. The plant has a throughput of 190,000 barrels per day
(bpd).
According to a proposal for the expansion filed with Dutch
authorities, hydrocracking capacity at the plant would increase
by 40 percent to around 70,000 bpd.
The company said it expects to receive permits in early 2016
and is aiming for a 2018 completion date.
